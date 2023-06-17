President Biden took an aerial tour of the collapsed stretch of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia on Saturday and pledged to move heaven and earth to repair the damage.

Speaking in Philadelphia after completing the tour on the presidential Marine One helicopter, Mr. Biden said he is marshaling the federal government to respond to the damage.

“There’s no more important project right now in the country, as far as I’m concerned,” Mr. Biden said. “I’m directing my team, not figuratively but literally, to move heaven and earth to get done as soon as humanly possible.”

Accompanying Mr. Biden on the helicopter tour of the wreckage were Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Sens. Bob Casey and John Fetterman, Rep. Brendan Boyle, and Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, all of who are Democrats.

Mr. Biden thanked the officials for their collaborative response and applauded the first responders working on the crisis too. The president is set to attend a political event with union workers in Philadelphia later on Saturday.

• This article was based in part on wire service reports.

