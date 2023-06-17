A Maryland Transit Administration bus crashed into two cars and then a building Saturday, leaving at least 17 people injured, including the driver.

At around 10:15 a.m., the MTA bus hit a black Lexus, proceeding to then strike a Nissan SUV followed by a building in the 500 block of West Franklin Street, which then partially collapsed.

A witness to the crash claimed that the black Lexus ran a red light before striking a traffic pole. The bus swerved out of the way before swerving back and striking the Nissan and the building, according to the witness.

“This bus driver here saved a lot of lives. We were at the light, and he went into the building. If he wouldn’t have went into the building, he would have smashed into all of us. We were the third car down,” witness Renee Bunch, who was sitting with her mother and infant daughter at the red light at North Paca and West Franklin Street, told the Baltimore Sun.

Fire officials initially evacuated the building the bus crashed into, fearing the impact compromised the structure, but it was less severe than feared. The first level sustained damage while the upper levels remained OK, and residents of first-floor apartments will be able to return soon.

The injuries incurred are not believed to be life-threatening — one of the 17 people injured refused treatment, according to the Baltimore Banner. No pedestrians or apartment building occupants were among the injured, police said.

The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation by Baltimore city and MTA police.

