The Washington Wizards agreed to trade star Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, kicking off a rebuild weeks after hiring a new front office.

Washington will reportedly receive guard Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, multiple second-round picks and the right to swap picks for its three-time All-Star. To facilitate the deal, Beal agreed to waive his no-trade clause — an element that gave the 29-year-old significant leverage over his next destination.

Beal will team up in Phoenix with superstars Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. The trade is Phoenix’s second blockbuster in the past few months as the Suns also acquired Durant from the Brooklyn Nets at last season’s trade deadline. Despite the splashy Durant deal, the Suns were eliminated in the second round of the playoffs — leading Ishbia to fire coach Monty Williams and hire Frank Vogel.

Washington, meanwhile, essentially hits the restart button by parting ways with Beal — the talented scoring guard who had been with the franchise since being drafted third overall in 2012. The trade comes just a year after Beal re-signed with the Wizards on a five-year, $251 million contract.

Over the last few years, Beal had emerged as Washington’s best player and became recognized on a national level.

But the Wizards struggled to thrive in that span — Washington has made the playoffs only once in the last five years.

After this past season, Washington owner Ted Leonsis fired his president of basketball operations, Tommy Sheppard, named Michael Winger president of Monumental Basketball and added Will Dawkins as general manager.

Winger said at his introductory press conference that he had “full authority” to conduct a rebuild — if that was the direction Washington needed to take. Weeks later, that became clear: Beal’s name started to emerge in trade rumors and a deal with Phoenix was soon hammered out.

