A sexual harassment investigation into John Falcicchio, the former deputy mayor and chief of staff for D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, has determined he made unwanted advances and sent lewd messages to a female staffer under his supervision.

The Mayor’s Office of Legal Counsel released late Saturday a report that verified the harassment allegations against Mr. Falcicchio after a three-month probe into the mayor’s former right-hand man.

Investigators confirmed that Mr. Falcicchio “made unwelcome, physical, sexual advances” toward the employee and touched her in a sexual manner on two occasions last fall.

Investigators confirmed an allegation that Mr. Falcicchio “exposed his sexual organs” during one of the incidents.

Further, the report said the former deputy mayor sent “unwanted, sexually-explicit messages, including a graphic video,” to the female staffer and told her to come to his home for sex.

The mayor’s legal office said it arrived at its conclusions after conducting 32 interviews with 21 people, which included current and former city employees.

Mr. Falcicchio, who resigned in March, declined to be interviewed during the investigation.

A woman working in the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development — Mr. Falcicchio’s former post — first contacted the mayor’s legal office with the allegations on March 8.

The report did not substantiate other allegations by the employee, including that Mr. Falcicchio promoted people based on how receptive they were to his sexual advances.

Of the 11 people who were rumored to have had sexual contact with Mr. Falcicchio, four denied the allegations and the other seven didn’t participate in the investigation.

Investigators did determine, however, that the former deputy mayor used his office as a “dating pool” and gave better assignments to women he found attractive.

Accusations that Mr. Falcicchio retaliated against the woman who rejected his sexual advances — which included demotions and having her direct supervisor mistreat her — were not substantiated.

