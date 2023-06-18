A Florida man was sentenced to 30 years in prison Thursday for killing a boy in a car crash in the state’s first trial for texting and driving.

Gregory Andriotis, 40, is serving the maximum time possible for the crash that killed 9-year-old Logan Scherer in 2016, according to Tampa Bay ABC affiliate WFTS-TV. The crash also seriously injured the boy’s younger sister and his parents, Brooke and Jordan Scherer.

“I wish more than anything that I could change what happened that day. I would gladly trade places with him if it meant he would live,” Andriotis said to the Scherer family during his sentencing hearing. “Logan deserved to live a full life. I took that away from him and I took him away from you.”

A six-member jury found Andriotis guilty last month of vehicular homicide and three counts of reckless driving for the crash on Interstate 75 near Brooksville.

Police said Andriotis was going nearly 80 mph when he slammed into the back of the Scherers’ car, killing Logan. Police said Andriotis was searching the internet on his phone just before the crash.

Logan’s death helped motivate Florida lawmakers to make texting and driving a primary offense in 2019, meaning police can pull over drivers who are using their phones.

A nonprofit that advocates against distracted driving told WFTS that the vehicular homicide conviction over texting and driving is considered a first in the nation.

