Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass voiced worry Sunday about Sen. Dianne Feinstein amid concerns about the California Democrat’s mental and physical health.

Some progressives in Congress have called on the 89-year-old to resign before her term ends next year, even though the longtime lawmaker says she won’t seek reelection.

“Should she be in office? That’s her decision. I worry about her, I worry about her health, but ultimately, of course, that’s her decision to make,” Ms. Bass said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Concerns mounted among Senate Democrats in recent months when Ms. Feinstein’s weeks-long absence due to shingles threatened the party’s agenda with a one-seat majority in the Senate.

Ms. Bass has endorsed Rep. Barbara Lee, a fellow Democrat, in the race to replace Ms. Feinstein over Democratic Reps. Katie Porter and Adam Schiff.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, has vowed to appoint a Black woman — presumably Ms. Lee — to Ms. Feinstein’s seat, should the senator decide to retire early.

“I absolutely think he should appoint Barbara Lee,” Ms. Bass said. “But we will see.”

• Ramsey Touchberry can be reached at rtouchberry@washingtontimes.com.