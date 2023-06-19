“Washington, Jefferson, Lincoln, Roosevelt, and Karine Jean-Pierre.”

That was one reaction to a claim made by the current White House press secretary that she is a “historic figure.”

Ms. Jean-Pierre said in an interview with The Grio at the weekend marking her first anniversary as White House spokeswoman that “many things, many things that have made me incredibly proud to be at that podium during this historic moment.”

“I’m a historic figure and I certainly walk in history every day,” she added.

Karine Jean-Pierre: “I’m a historic figure and I certainly walk in history every day.” pic.twitter.com/dWrlacCZh1 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 17, 2023

Calling herself a “historic figure” produced howls of social-media laughter from Republicans and history-minded conservatives.

The derisive quote about the four Mount Rushmore presidents came from Jake Schneider of the Republican National Committee as he tweeted a 20-second clip containing the “historic” self-claim.

“Historically arrogant,” responded “Redheaded libertarian,” while Twitter user Dan S. “agreed” with Ms. Jean-Pierre, saying “history will note she was the very first openly Narcissistic WH Press Sec ever.”

Others riffed off some of her mannerisms as White House spokesperson, including Spectator editor Stephen L. Miller.

“’I’m basically Jesus.’ ‘Jesus how did you do that wine trick thing?’ ‘I’m just not going to go into that here and would direct you to Apostle Paul,’” he wrote.

