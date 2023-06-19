A man fell to his death at the Grand Canyon earlier this month when he went over the edge of a walkway that is suspended above the chasm, according to authorities.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office in Arizona said that the 33-year-old man fell 4,000 feet to his death on June 5.

The man was walking at Grand Canyon West’s Skywalk — a horseshoe-shaped glass bridge that hangs about 70 feet out over the canyon’s rim — when he suffered his fatal fall.

A rope team from the sheriff’s office descended into the canyon to locate the victim and “determined the man was deceased,” according to authorities.

The man’s remains were taken to the Hualapai Nation, a federally recognized tribe in Arizona that manages the Skywalk.

Police are still investigating the incident.

