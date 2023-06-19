Nearly half of Democrats think President Biden is too old to run again and slightly more than half of all voters say they are worse off since he became president, according to a new poll that underscores challenges for the incumbent.

The poll from DailyMail.com finds that 71% of all voters say Mr. Biden, 80, is “too old to be president.”

Among the parties, 49% of Democrats say he is too old, while 71% of independents and 94% of Republicans say the same.

Nearly half of Black voters (49%) say Mr. Biden is too old for the position, while 73% of Hispanic voters and 75% of White voters say the same, according to the poll.

On pocket-book concerns, the poll found 43% of voters say they are “a lot worse” off since Mr. Biden took office, and 9% say they are “a bit” worse off.

Democrats were far more likely to see improvements since the start of 2021, with a combined 72% saying they were either a bit or a lot better off.

Persons 45 and older were the most likely to take a dim view of their personal circumstances since Mr. Biden took office, with nearly half saying they were a lot worse off compared to 36-38% of younger people.

Mr. Biden has courted younger voters by hailing their generation as a promising crop of Americans and focusing on issues that matter to them, including climate change and abortion rights. He also is touting legislative wins, such as a bipartisan infrastructure bill and a tax-and-climate bill that invests heavily in green energy.

Republicans, meanwhile, have hit Mr. Biden over economic issues like rampant inflation and are eager to highlight every verbal stumble as evidence that Mr. Biden, already the oldest sitting president in history, is over the hill.

Mr. Biden tends to be neck-and-neck or slightly leading or trailing the GOP frontrunners, former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, in polling on possible 2024 matchups.

The DailyMail.com poll was conducted June 12-15 among 1,000 likely general election voters across the country and had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.