The far-left clique of progressive House Democrats known as the “Squad” want to block landlords from being able to view criminal records when conducting background checks on potential tenants.

Two members of the Squad, Reps. Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib, plan to introduce legislation on the topic later this month. The duo previewed the bill during a hearing of the House Financial Services Committee last week.

“Safe, stable and affordable housing is a fundamental human right, including for the millions of people with a record,” said Ms. Pressley, Massachusetts Democrat. “It’s time we remove the systemic obstacles that have exacerbated the prison-to-homelessness pipeline, perpetuated the cycle of mass incarceration, and denied housing to people who need it.”

The pending legislation would prohibit a consumer reporting agency from furnishing information about an individual’s criminal background to landlords as part of a tenant screening process. It further would require landlords to disclose to potential tenants why they were denied housing.

Outside of tenant screening, the proposal also would require that consumer reporting agencies exclude all criminal records that are seven years or older.

“We must prioritize restorative justice, lead with compassion, and recognize the human dignity of our neighbors as we work to dismantle the cycles of mass incarceration and housing discrimination,” said Ms. Tlaib, Michigan Democrat. “This legislation will end the systemic barriers to stable housing [that] returning citizens face every day as they begin to rebuild their lives in our communities.”

The bill is backed by 16 House Democrats, including all eight members of the progressive Squad. Among those supporting the measure are Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, and Cori Bush of Missouri.

The proposal has no shot of becoming law, given that Republicans control the House. Progressive groups say, however, the bill lays down a marker for where they want to push the conversation on housing and criminal justice.

“Reforms to tenant screening policies and practices are needed to ensure everyone has a stable, accessible, and affordable home,” said Diane Yentel, the president of the National Low Income Housing Coalition.

Several cities and counties across the country have already moved to ban landlords from denying individuals based on a criminal conviction. San Francisco passed such a law last year and New York City is weighing doing the same.

The push has coincided with a move to block public housing agencies from also weighing criminal records. Last year, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, signed legislation blocking the use of a criminal background check on applications for the New York City Housing Authority.

Republicans say the push is endangering the safety of everyday citizens.

“Last time I checked, criminals were not a protected class entitled to equal protection under the law,” said New York City Councilwoman Inna Vernikov, a Republican.

• Haris Alic can be reached at halic@washingtontimes.com.