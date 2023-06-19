D.C. police have arrested a trio of teens who went on a four-hour carjacking and robbery spree throughout the city.

Authorities said that on Friday they charged a 16-year-old male and two 15-year-old males, all from Southeast, with six carjacking offenses and four robbery offenses.

The spree began around 3:10 a.m. in the 3400 block of B Street SE when the suspects flashed a gun and forced a victim out of the person’s vehicle, police said. The three juveniles were then accused of robbing a victim at gunpoint in the 1700 block of New Jersey Avenue NW around 4:30 a.m. before fleeing the scene again.

Police said the juveniles carjacked another person five minutes later by blocking the victim’s car in with two vehicles near the intersection of East Capitol Street and 17th Street NE. Around 4:45 a.m., the trio carjacked another victim by brandishing their gun and taking the victim’s vehicle near C and 19th streets NE.

Authorities said that the suspects struck again at 5:55 a.m. at Bladensburg Road and Montana Avenue NE when they brandished a firearm and stole the victim’s car.

The juveniles later robbed someone in the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue NE around 6:15 a.m. and they attempted to rob another victim at gunpoint 20 minutes later in the 1900 block of Fenwick Street NE, but they found nothing of value on the victim.

The suspects flashed their firearms and carjacked a victim at 4th and Morse streets NE just after 6:40 a.m. Minutes later, police said the juveniles approached another victim in the 1300 block of Okie Street NE, but the victim drove off before their car could be stolen.

The juveniles robbed the last victim at gunpoint just before 6:50 a.m. in the 3900 block of Minnesota Ave. NE.

They are facing charges of armed carjacking, attempted armed carjacking, armed robbery and attempted armed robbery.

