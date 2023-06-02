A Hagerstown, Maryland, man’s alleged sale of a West African bush viper on Craigslist could have him paying money to his one customer: the state’s Department of Natural Resources.

The West African bush viper, like all venomous snakes, is illegal to keep or sell in Maryland. The snake’s venom is toxic to the blood, and potentially fatal, as no anti-venom exists to counter it.

Police saw suspect Joshua Lee Roberts’ listing for the reptile on Craigslist and arranged to buy the snake Saturday.

After completing the sale, Maryland Natural Resources Police arrested Mr. Roberts, 36, the NRP said in a statement Tuesday.

If convicted, Mr. Roberts faces a fine of up to $1,000.

The viper was taken to the Catoctin Wildlife Preserve in Thurmont, and it will stay there until a permanent home is found.

