Former President Donald Trump’s decision to attack his former White House spokeswoman, Kayleigh McEnany, caused him to lose public support from a New Hampshire lawmaker, who switched his allegiance to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Rep. James Spillane, Deerfield Republican, said he could no longer endorse Mr. Trump after the ex-president called Ms. McEnany, a Fox News host, “Milktoast” and said she used incorrect polling numbers that shrank his lead over Mr. DeSantis in the GOP primary.

“I am officially withdrawing my endorsement, as his most recent attack on Kayleigh McEnany is beyond comprehension and explanation,” Mr. Spillane told the NH Journal. “Against my deepest hopes that Trump had learned some measure of control, he has attacked those who have been his staunchest supporters with no regard for their loyalty.”

Ms. McEnany served as the White House press secretary during the latter part of Mr. Trump’s term, including the difficult final year marked by COVID-19. She was an outspoken defender of Mr. Trump and was not afraid to dish out rebukes from the briefing room podium.

Mr. Trump’s decision to attack her on his Truth Social page Tuesday crossed the line for supporters such as Mr. Spillane.

“The people of New Hampshire, and the people of this nation, deserve messages of positivity and hope, not negative attacks and degradation as we have seen is the hallmark of the Biden administration,” Mr. Spillane said.

