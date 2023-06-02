Former President Donald Trump says he followed the law in handling sensitive government documents that were discovered at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Mr. Trump, speaking at a Fox News town hall Thursday, addressed the probe by special counsel Jack Smith one day after CNN reported that prosecutors have an audio recording in which the ex-president discusses a document about Iran and points to limits on what he could do with classified information.

The clip would seem to undercut Mr. Trump’s claim he declassified all of the materials.

“All I know is this everything I did was right,” he told Fox’s Sean Hannity. “We have the Presidential Records Act, which I abided by 100%.”

Mr. Trump pivoted to attacking President Biden’s classified-document troubles.

“Biden has 1,850 boxes, with a lot of classified stuff that he’s not supposed to have in his case. I have the right to declassify as president,” Mr. Trump said.

Mr. Trump appeared to be conflating the number of documents Mr. Biden donated to the University of Delaware and a smaller set of classified papers from Mr. Biden’s time as vice president, which were discovered at a think tank office in Washington and his home in Wilmington, Delaware.

Federal agents searched the documents at the university in January and February. The agents retrieved some documents as a result of the search, but the government has not disclosed that the searches located classified materials.

Mr. Trump said Mr. Biden and his son Hunter Biden, who faces other legal troubles, are being protected by a double legal standard.

“They’re being protected, and it’s a one-sided system — it is a very unfair system, but they’re being protected,” Mr. Trump said.

Mr. Trump pointed to Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop computer, which contained details about business deals overseas and remains of interest to House GOP investigators looking into possible corruption.

“When you look at all of this criminality like the laptop has so much stuff on it,” Mr. Trump said. “It’s so bad. It’s so evil, and yet, they don’t want to do anything.”

