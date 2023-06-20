A conservative advocacy group has asked consumers to challenge Disney, NASCAR and other corporations for funding an LGBT suicide hotline that urges minors to change genders without telling their parents.

In a recent “woke alert,” Consumers’ Research flagged the Trevor Project for hosting a chatroom for gender-questioning adolescents without age-verification procedures. That lets adults urge teens as young as 13 to become transgender without parental knowledge, the group said.

The chatroom, TrevorSpace, is one of several services the California-based nonprofit offers alongside a toll-free crisis and suicide lifeline recommended by many federal and state agencies.

The Consumers’ Research alert provides contact information for six companies that donate funds to the Trevor Project: Bank of America, Chipotle, General Motors, Kohl’s, NASCAR and Walt Disney Co.

“Corporations and companies should be focused on serving their customers, not pushing extremist gender ideology on underage children behind their parents’ backs,” Will Hild, executive director of Consumers’ Research, told The Washington Times. “Running a sexually explicit chatroom for minors with insufficient age filters puts kids in harm’s way.”

The Trevor Project and the corporations listed in the alert did not respond to emails requesting comment.

The Department of Health and Human Resources lists the Trevor Project as an adolescent counseling resource on its Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Agency website. In an email to The Times, that agency defended the nonprofit.

“The Trevor Project is a nongovernmental organization (NGO) partner of SAMHSA’s and provides life-saving suicide prevention and crisis intervention services for young people who are LGBTQI+,” said Dani Bennett, a SAMHSA spokeswoman.

Filmmakers Celeste Lecesne, Peggy Rajski, and Randy Stone founded the Trevor Project in West Hollywood in 1998, naming it for their Oscar-winning short film about the fictional suicide attempt of a 13-year-old gay boy named Trevor.

In recent years, the lifeline has become known as a leading advocate for transgender children. It has publicly supported a Biden administration proposal to let transgender girls compete in women’s sports and urged public schools to hide students’ gender transitions from unsupportive parents.

Transgender and nonbinary people make up less than 1% of the U.S. population.

Twenty red states have passed laws banning biological males from competing in women’s sports, citing unfair advantages. Other red states have passed laws forbidding gender transition medical treatments for minors and restricting gender identity lessons in public schools.

In a survey released in April, the Trevor Project reported that 86% of transgender and nonbinary youth said recent debates about state laws restricting their access to LGBT resources have hurt their mental health. That more than doubles their risk of suicide, the group reported.

“Being told that you cannot participate in an activity or even enter a space because of who you are can be incredibly damaging to a young person’s mental health and sense of self,” said Kasey Suffredini, the Trevor Project’s vice president of advocacy and government affairs. “We must reject blanket bans and afford trans young people the same opportunities as their peers to lead happy, healthy and full lives.”

According to Consumers’ Research, the problem is that the Trevor Project goes beyond crisis counseling to promote political goals at odds with right-leaning parents.

The recent “woke alert” includes screenshots of sexually explicit conversations that an anonymous Brooklyn mother took in TrevorSpace while posing as her 13-year-old daughter, who suffers from gender dysphoria.

In the conversations, which National Review first published last November, the mom posing as her daughter requested “de-transitioning” resources to embrace her sex assigned at birth. She received recommendations for puberty blockers and chest binders instead.

Mr. Hild of Consumers’ Research said another red flag is that Sam Brinton, a nonbinary former Biden administration senior official convicted for stealing airport luggage, headed advocacy and government affairs for the Trevor Project before joining the federal government.

In 2019, Brinton co-authored a “Model School District Policy on Suicide Prevention” that urged public schools to hide gender transitions from unsupportive parents. School districts nationwide have since adopted the policy.

“Children in need of suicide prevention services should be speaking with emergency services so they can get the help they need, not a creepy, far-left pressure group,” Mr. Hild said Tuesday.

• Sean Salai can be reached at ssalai@washingtontimes.com.