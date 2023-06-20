A long-awaited television adaptation of “Metropolis” has been shelved due to the ongoing writers’ strike.

The remake of the 1927 science fiction classic for Apple TV+ was just about to begin production this Summer in Australia when the crew was notified of the cancelation.

Universal Content Productions told Deadline that the show was canceled mostly for economic reasons. The show was in limbo due to not having finished scripts and the mounting costs of building sets and keeping visual effects artists working were too much for the studio.

The show was to be helmed by director Sam Esmail, the creator of the popular “Mr. Robot” series. It was apparently a passion project for Mr. Esmail and he had been working on the adaptation for upwards of seven years.

The cancelation of the series is also a serious economic blow to the Australian state of Victoria. The show was projected to bring in around 4,000 jobs and inject around $300 million into the local economy.

