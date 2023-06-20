NEWS AND OPINION:

The race is on.

Fox News anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will co-moderate the first Republican presidential primary debate of the 2024 election, according to an announcement from Fox News Media president and executive editor Jay Wallace, shared with Inside the Beltway on Tuesday.

The event will arrive sooner than we think — on Aug. 23, which means that White House hopefuls soon will be honing their skills and deciding what tie to wear for this occasion. It will take place at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, also the site of the 2024 Republican National Convention.

The debate, incidentally, will be broadcast exclusively on Fox News, simulcast on Fox Business Network, and live streamed online at FoxNews.com.

“We are extremely proud to have Bret and Martha moderating the first debate of the 2024 presidential election season as Americans learn more about the candidates ahead of exercising their constitutional right to vote,” Mr. Wallace said in his written statement.

A HEATED DISCUSSION

Let us recall that on Feb. 1, the Energy Department proposed an “energy efficiency standard” for gas stoves that did not sit well with some Republican lawmakers, who saw this as part of President Biden’s efforts to lessen the nation’s use of fossil fuels in favor of the green-minded variety.

“Nearly 187 million Americans use natural gas because it is affordable, reliable, and safe. The proposed rule by the Biden administration would have detrimental effects on American households, restaurants, and communities” Rep. Dan Newhouse, Washington Republican, said at the time.

He later introduced legislation on June 5 to prohibit the federal agency from finalizing the proposed rule that would limit consumer access to gas kitchen ranges or ovens.

The situation continues to heat up.

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) points out that a new Harvard University Center for American Studies poll found that 69% of U.S. adults now oppose any forthcoming government rules that would eliminate the familiar gas stove from American kitchens.

That finding includes 83% of Republicans, 71% of independents and 55% of Democrats.

The poll of 2,090 registered U.S. voters was conducted June 14-15.

“Extreme House Democrats want control over every aspect of Americans’ lives, and people hate it,” declared NRCC press secretary Will Reinert, in a statement to Inside the Beltway.

VIGILANCE ON THE BORDER

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents continue to remain vigilant about their mission on the southern border with Mexico and at ports of entry. Here’s a partial sampling of their activities in a 48-hour period from June 14-16, according to the agency’s public press releases.

Officers discovered 30 migrants seeking to cross the U.S. border near Laredo, Texas, the group hidden in two tractor trailers. They also intercepted 111 pounds of methamphetamine near that city with an estimated street value of more than $330,000, and rescued a “mother and son” from the Rio Grande near Mission, Texas.

Officers in Louisville intercepted 1,421 pairs of counterfeit designer-brand earrings worth $899,500, while those at the Gateway Bridge in Brownsville, Texas, encountered a live spider monkey, wrapped in a blanket and hidden in a passenger vehicle.

The driver was arrested and the monkey was “returned to Mexico,” according to the agency.

“Some people may view these animals as pets, but they are protected species and U.S. Customs and Border Patrol remains committed to preventing the spread of animal diseases and preventing the exploitation of protected animals,” Tater Ortiz, director of the Brownsville Port of Entry, said in a written statement.

ONE FOR THE SCHOOLS

Three lawmakers are leading a Republican push in Congress to secure America’s schools and keep the children and teachers safe within them. Here’s the history:

“Sen. Rick Scott in April unveiled the School Guardian Act in the wake of a school shooting in Nashville. The legislation would create a block grant program that supports hiring at least one law enforcement officer on duty for every grade school in the country. Now, Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart has filed a House companion bill,” reported FloridaPolitics.com on Tuesday.

Mr. Diaz-Balart said in a written statement that while in Congress “I have actively dedicated myself to enhancing community and school safety, recognizing the importance it holds. It is unacceptable for parents or spouses to fear for their loved ones’ safety in educational settings.”

“It is unacceptable for parents or spouses to fear for their loved ones’ safety in educational settings. Regrettably, targeted school attacks persist, harming our most vulnerable. By placing armed law enforcement officers in K-12 schools, we have discovered effective measures to combat violence. As a proud co-lead of this crucial legislation, I am optimistic that this common-sense bill can pass the House and become law,” the Hialeah Republican said.

“Speaking as a father, there is nothing more important to me than ensuring all children feel safe in our nation’s schools.” said Rep. Richard Hudson of North Carolina, who also is supporting Mr. Scott’s bill.

“The School Guardian Act will reassure parents that our kids are safe and schools are secure by putting an armed guardian in every public and private school across the nation,” Mr. Hudson noted.

POLL DU JOUR

• 30% of U.S. adults say the economy is the most important issue to them “in deciding who to vote for” in the 2024 presidential election.

• 26% say preserving democracy is the most important issue.

• 9% cite abortion, 7% cite immigration.

• 7% cite health care, 7% cite gun violence.

• 5% cite racial inequality, 5% cite climate change.

• 4% don’t know or are undecided about the issue.

SOURCE: A Quinnipiac University poll of 1,929 U.S. adults conducted June 8-12.

