Defense contractor Lockheed Martin said it’s ready to help Kyiv fly and maintain its F-16 fighter jets if NATO countries agree to send them to Ukraine to help in its fight against Russia.

Frank St. John, the defense giant’s chief operating officer, said any decision to send its fourth-generation fighters to Ukraine would happen only after discussions between Kyiv and NATO members, especially the U.S.

“We are standing by, ready to not only backfill need as it arises with new F-16 builds, but also any modification to F-16s, as well as training, equipment and systems,” Mr. St. John told the Financial Times newspaper.

Ukraine has pleaded with the West to provide NATO-standard jet fighters and has lobbied for the F-16. But Washington controls whether the fighters can go there directly from the U.S. or transferred from a third-party country.

In the past, some administration officials have expressed their concern that providing Ukraine with F-16s could further inflame tensions between NATO and Russia. Lockheed Martin, the nation’s largest defense contractor, already supplies Ukraine with a number of weapons, including the game-changing High Mobility Artillery Rocket System.

On Monday, Mr. St. John said Ukrainian troops have rapidly grasped any weapon system they’ve been provided, employing it on the battlefield “with great effectiveness.”

“I am very confident that Ukrainian pilots are going to master the F-16 and be able to use it very effectively in short order,” he told the Financial Times.

