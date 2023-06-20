Hunter Biden has reportedly reached a deal with the mother of his child that will slash his child-support payments by more than 75%.

The New York Post reported Tuesday, citing “a source close to the first son,” that Mr. Biden and former stripper Lunden Roberts had settled their disputes over their 4-year-old daughter Navy Joan Roberts.

The report comes the same day the president’s son agreed to a plea deal on federal tax and weapons crimes that will avoid jail time, an agreement Republicans blasted as a “sweetheart deal.”

According to the Post, the child-support deal reduced monthly payments from $20,000 to less than $5,000 and Ms. Roberts agreed to drop her legal bid to change the girl’s surname to “Biden.”

Mr. Biden had asked the court in Batesville, Ark., to reduce the child support last year, citing a decline in income. The Post reported that the deal was reached in a private conversation between Mr. Biden and his ex-lover last week in Arkansas.

The first son, who has admitted to being a drug addict, initially denied paternity, but DNA tests proved he was the girl’s father.

He still claims no recollection of the liaison, and President Biden has never acknowledged his seventh grandchild.

