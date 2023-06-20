An Oxon Hill, Maryland, man has been accused of day-drinking, driving, hitting an Anne Arundel County Police vehicle and then fleeing — all while his wife and five kids were in the car with him.

At around 11 a.m. Monday in Arnold, an Anne Arundel County cop, unnamed by the department, was driving a police car with a civilian employee of the county riding along when the patrol car was struck by another driver.

The collision disabled the cop car, and the other driver, Hector Portillo, 35, is accused of subsequently speeding off into a nearby town before stopping his vehicle and fleeing on foot, leaving behind his family inside.

The police officer, the county employee and Mr. Portillo were all uninjured.

Mr. Portillo’s family was taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons, but the Anne Arundel County Police Department did not disclose whether any of the six were actually injured and in need of treatment.

Law enforcement also claims that Mr. Portillo was drunk when he hit the cop car.

Mr. Portillo was caught near his vehicle without further incident, and has since been arrested and charged with driving under the influence as well as a hit-and-run.

• Brad Matthews can be reached at bmatthews@washingtontimes.com.