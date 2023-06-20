A British explorer, a Titanic researcher and a businessman and his son are the four passengers aboard the small submarine that is the focus of an international search and rescue effort near the Titanic’s wreckage 380 miles south of Newfoundland, Canada.

The U.S. Coast Guard is in the second day searching for the submersible, known as Titan, after it made its dive Sunday. Authorities said the vessel lost contact with the surface less than two hours after its initial descent.

Titan has 96 hours’ worth of oxygen stored for its five people, which include a crew member from OceanGate Expeditions.

The Brit onboard is Hamish Harding, who has experience venturing to rare places.

In 2021 he visited Challenger Deep, believed to be the deepest point on Earth in the Mariana Trench in the western Pacific Ocean. And just last year he was aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard space flight.

Diver and Titanic researcher Paul Henri Nargeolet is also aboard the missing submersible.

He had a 25-year career in the French navy and was part of the first human expedition to the Titanic’s wreckage site in 1987.

Shahzada Dawood and his son, Suleman, are the other two passengers on the Titan.

Mr. Dawood serves as the vice chairman of the Pakistan-based business Engro Corp. that does work in agriculture, petrochemicals and telecommunication infrastructure. His family lives in London.

The Coast Guard said Tuesday it’s searching an area the size of Connecticut for the missing vessel.

