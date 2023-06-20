The federal prosecutor leading the investigation of Hunter Biden said Tuesday the probe isn’t over yet, but a lawyer for the president’s son says his guilty plea on tax and weapons charges will close the case.

U.S. Attorney David Weiss of Delaware, who announced the plea deal in the five-year-old probe, said: “The investigation is ongoing.” Hunter Biden also has faced allegations of lucrative influence-peddling schemes in China, Ukraine and other countries while his father was vice president, including an alleged $10 million bribe split between the father and son.

But Chris Clark, an attorney representing Hunter Biden, said he believes the pending guilty plea in Delaware to two misdemeanor charges of failing to pay federal taxes will end the Justice Department’s investigation.

“It is my understanding that the five-year investigation into Hunter is resolved,” Mr. Clark said.

Jonathan Turley, a professor at George Washington University law school, said it’s not clear what mandate Mr. Weiss was given by his superiors at the Justice Department to investigate Hunter Biden.

“Weiss is a respected and serious prosecutor,” Mr. Turley tweeted. “The question is whether the influence peddling allegations were part of his mandate and whether there is any ongoing investigation into those matters”

He said Congress will need to “confirm what steps were taken to [investigate] the alleged influence peddling by the Biden family.”

• Dave Boyer can be reached at dboyer@washingtontimes.com.