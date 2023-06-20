Democrat prosecutors aren’t happy with Target Corp. for removing Pride Month merchandise created by a designer whose work includes satanic themes.

A coalition of 15 Democrat attorneys general told Target CEO Brian Cornell that pulling Pride products over safety concerns represents a setback for the “march for social progress” and encouraged him to reach out to their offices for help with any anti-LGBTQ threats or harassment.

“While we understand the basis for this action, we are also concerned it sends a message that those who engage in hateful and disruptive conduct can cause even large corporations to succumb to their bullying, and that they have the power to determine when LGBTQIA+ consumers will feel comfortable in Target stores — or anywhere in society,” the group wrote in a letter Tuesday.

The missive came after New York Attorney General Letitia James, joined by a dozen state and local lawmakers, urged Mr. Cornell in a June 7 letter to demonstrate Target’s LGBTQ commitment by “putting all of your Pride-related merchandise back on the shelves, while taking strong measures to ensure employee safety.”

“Target’s decision to remove certain Pride merchandise in response to hateful backlash is wrong,” said Ms. James in a Tuesday statement. “As state legislatures nationwide are attacking the rights and safety of LGBTQ+ individuals, we must be unwavering and unapologetic in supporting the LGBTQ+ community.”

A month ago, Target removed three products by the British brand Abprallen: two pink shirts with the messages “Cure Transphobia, Not Trans People” and “Too Queer for Here” and a bag with the slogan “We Belong Everywhere.”

The three items, a small percentage of the more than 2,000 clothing, books and home decor products in Target’s Pride collection, were pulled following an outcry over the designer’s Satan-themed products.

They include a pin, patch and T-shirt with the message “Satan respects pronouns.” The designer has also expressed sentiments such as “Satan loves you and respects who you are.” The Satan-themed items were not offered at Target.

Abprallen designer Erik Carnell, who denies being a Satanist, took a poke at critics last weekend by posing on Instagram wearing a “Satan respects pronouns” T-shirt and no pants.

“Get the shirt that caused the religious right to go full Satanic Panic mode and made Target step back from supporting the LGBT+ community despite it having nothing to do with my collab with them!” said the post.

/9 Target also knowingly stocked merchandise by “Satanist-Inspired” brand Abprallen for its pride collection. Abprallen is known for designs that glorify violence, such as designs showing the phrases “We Bash Back” with a heart-shaped mace in the trans-flag colors, “Transphobe… pic.twitter.com/2g4dyPdb9g</ a> — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) June 6, 2023

Target cited “threats impacting our team members’ sense of safety,” prompting the attorneys general to offer their services in protecting staff and customers against “hate-based intimidation, harassment, threats or attacks.”

The prosecutors also pointed to state laws barring discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

“While these laws certainly do not create a legal obligation for retailers to offer any particular merchandise or create any particular displays, they do demand that customers be treated equally,” the letter said. “In this context, we urge Target to be mindful of its obligations under these laws as it makes decisions as to how to respond to backlash against its Pride merchandise.”

The letter was signed by the attorneys general of Arizona, California, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington.

Target has seen its market capitalization plummet amid the backlash over its Pride Month merchandise, which includes a “tuck friendly” women’s bathing suit for males who identify as female. The bathing suit was not removed.

Target’s stock price was $160.96 on May 17, shortly before the issue erupted. The price Tuesday afternoon had fallen to $132.73 as critics vowed to give Target the Bud Light treatment by boycotting the retailer.

The Washington Times has reached out to Target for comment.

• Valerie Richardson can be reached at vrichardson@washingtontimes.com.