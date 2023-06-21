A Christian school has filed a religious discrimination lawsuit after Colorado officials told it to change campus policies upholding the biblical belief in two biological sexes to receive universal preschool funds.

Set to go into effect July 1, Colorado’s universal preschool program guarantees every 4-year-old in the state at least 15 hours per week of state-funded preschool services for the upcoming school year.

The Colorado Department of Early Childhood and Universal Preschool Program informed Darren Patterson Christian Academy in Buena Vista that it must be open to hiring transgender employees at its Busy Bees preschool who use the clothing, restrooms and pronouns of their choice, according to the complaint filed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for Colorado.

State officials also instructed the private Christian campus to change policies requiring staff members to share biblical values and kids to be lodged according to their biological sex on overnight trips to meet the program’s nondiscrimination standards, school officials said.

That amounts to “requiring the school to forfeit its religious status, beliefs, and exercise” in violation of First Amendment freedoms of religion, the complaint states. It notes that the school accepts children from all religious backgrounds, despite its policies requiring that they conform to their sex assigned at birth while on campus.

“The Constitution is clear: religious schools can hire those who share their faith, and the government may not deny participation in a public program simply due to a school’s internal religious exercise,” the complaint states.

The state officials named as defendants in the lawsuit did not respond to requests for comment.

Darren Patterson Christian Academy has operated Busy Bees under a state license since 1982. According to the lawsuit, the school registered for the universal preschool program in the hope of expanding enrollment.

The lawsuit says state officials initially approved the campus for funding, then reversed course and denied the school’s request for a religious exemption after learning about the gender and sexuality policies.

In response, the school has refused to change its policies, pointing out that its religious beliefs are why many parents enroll their children.

The school is being represented by attorneys with Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative Christian legal advocacy group.

