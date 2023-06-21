President Biden’s son Hunter Biden will appear in federal court in Wilmington, Delaware, on July 26, to enter his plea deal with prosecutors to two misdemeanor tax charges and admitting to felony gun possession, according to a Justice Department filing on Wednesday.

U.S. District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika, a 2017 Trump appointee, has been assigned to oversee the case and decide whether to approve the plea deal. The 53-year-old Mr. Biden is expected to plead guilty to the tax charges and enter a special pretrial program on the firearms charge, according to the agreement reached Tuesday with U.S. Attorney David Weiss of Delaware.

Under the tentative terms of the plea deal, the gun count would be dismissed if Hunter Biden completes two years of probation by staying off of drugs and not getting arrested.

Congressional Republicans and former President Donald Trump have slammed the legal settlement, which likely means Hunter Biden faces no time in jail, as a “sweetheart deal” for the younger Mr. Biden.

