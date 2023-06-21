NEWS AND OPINION:

Former President Donald Trump continues to hold sway over the 2024 presidential election, a factor that might prove disconcerting to his political opponents.

“Trump has a big lead over rivals: 57% of potential Republican primary voters back Trump for the party’s 2024 presidential nomination, a slight decline from an all-time high of 61% in mid-May. Despite the small dip in support, Trump is still well ahead of [Florida Gov. Ron] DeSantis, his closest competitor who is backed by 20% of the party’s electorate,” writes Eli Yokley, an analyst for Morning Consult, the pollster behind the numbers.

And what about the rest of the field?

Former Vice President Mike Pence is in third place with 7%, followed by former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie — who each drew 3% of the support. Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson attracted 1%.

There is a teachable moment, perhaps, for one candidate ­— and that would be Mr. Christie.

“Christie is becoming more unpopular as he attacks Trump. Almost half of potential GOP primary voters (46%) hold unfavorable views of Christie, up from 39% ahead of his June 6 campaign announcement as he made headlines for criticizing Trump,” Mr. Yokley said.

The survey of 3,521 potential Republican primary voters was conducted June 17-19.

FOXIFIED

During the week of June 12-18, Fox News was the most-watched cable news network in primetime according to Nielsen Media Research, drawing an average nightly audience of 1.6 million viewers and outpacing cable news rivals MSNBC, with 1.4 million viewers, and CNN with 654,000. Fox News also aired 61 of the top 100 cable news telecasts.

The network also dominated the daytime hours, besting both news and non-news competition with 1.1 million average daily viewers. The standout programs include “The Five,” with an audience of 2.6 million viewers and “Hannity” with 2.2 million.

One program had a notable victory. The Friday edition of “The Ingraham Angle” attracted an audience of 1.2 million — triple the number of CNN’s “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace,” which drew 399,000 viewers in the same time slot.

CITING ‘MAGA REPUBLICANS’

The first anniversary of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is on Saturday, and those who oppose that decision are ready for the occasion.

The Democratic National Committee is launching a “six-figure national and local paid media campaign to highlight the stakes of the 2024 presidential election on reproductive freedom,” the organization said in a statement to Inside the Beltway.

The ads feature images of Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence.

“Over the last year, MAGA Republicans across the country have defied the will of voters and moved swiftly to take away access to reproductive health care. This decision has already had devastating effects across the country and now, 2024 Republican hopefuls have made painfully clear that they will not rest until abortion is banned nationwide. The stakes of this election could not be higher and President Biden and Vice President Harris are the only candidates who will fight to protect a woman’s right to choose,” Democratic National Committee chair Jaime Harrison said.

On Thursday, the organization will reveal new billboards in Atlanta, Phoenix, Milwaukee, Tallahassee, Raleigh and New York City’s Times Square. A social media outreach highlighting “MAGA Republicans’ support for banning abortion” is already underway in Wisconsin, North Carolina, Florida, Georgia and Arizona.

HONORING THE HEROES

Two non-profit organizations that honor fallen members of the military have gotten a little closer. They have formed a partnership, in fact.

Wreaths Across America and the Patriot Guard Riders announced Wednesday that they have signed a “Memorandum of Understanding” to raise public awareness of their common cause.

Wreaths Across America is best known for its annual wreath-laying ceremonies to remember fallen military, honor those who currently serve, and teach the next generation the value of freedom — according to their mission statement. Their many events now take place in 4,000 communities across the country.

The Patriot Guard Riders was founded in 2005 to shield families of fallen military heroes and first responders from critics who could potentially disrupt graveside services. The group indeed rides motorcycles — but also includes cars and trucks in their outreach in all 50 states. They also participate in Help on The Homefront, a charity aiding veterans.

“Our combined efforts will no doubt help to shape and inform the next generation of patriots,” said Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America, in a written statement shared with Inside the Beltway.

“Our membership is very supportive of the families of the fallen, as is Wreaths Across America. We are looking forward to working more collaboratively as we support these families and remember and honor their loved ones,” said Bob Dorey, national president of the Patriot Guard, also in a statement.

Find them at WreathsAcrossAmerica.org and PatriotGuard.org.

POLL DU JOUR

• 11% of U.S. adults have have a “great deal” of trust and confidence in the American people when it comes to “making judgements under our democratic system about issues facing the country”; 5% of Republicans, 14% of independents and 13% of Democrats agree.

• 44% of U.S. adults have a “fair amount” of trust and confidence in the American people to make those judgments; 41% of Republicans, 41% of independents and 52% of Democrats agree.

• 31% overall have “not very much” trust in the American people in such matters; 35% of Republicans, 31% of independents and 29% of Democrats agree.

• 11% overall have “no trust at all” in the American people on this; 17% of Republicans, 11% of independents and 5% of Democrats agree.

• 2% don’t know; 1% of Republicans, 3% of independents and 1% of Democrats agree.

SOURCE: A Monmouth University poll of 981 U.S. adults conducted May 18-23 and released Tuesday.

