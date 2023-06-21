The House will vote this week on a resolution to impeach President Biden over his “open border agenda.”

Rep. Lauren Boebert introduced the measure this week, forcing a vote in the House by the end of the week. The Colorado Republican said Mr. Biden’s handling of the U.S.-Mexico border and immigration policy were grounds for impeachment.

House Minority Whip Katherine Clark, Massachusetts Democrat, said the House is expected to take a procedural vote on the motion to table Ms. Boebert’s resolution when it appears on the floor this week.

Ms. Boebert’s resolution, which she introduced earlier this month, contained two articles of impeachment. One charged the president with abuse of power, and the other with dereliction of duty.

Article II, Section 4 of the U.S. Constitution prescribes that a president or vice president shall be impeached and removed from office for “treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors.”

Ms. Boebert charged that Mr. Biden violated federal immigration law by “pursuing an aggressive, open-borders agenda,” which she contended allowed for the release of a high volume of migrants into the interior of the U.S. without “the intention or ability to ensure that they appear in immigration court to face asylum or deportation proceedings.”

“President Biden has pursued this open-border agenda purposefully and willfully, circumventing every safeguard, check, and balance required by law, resulting in mass illegal immigration into the United States, to the detriment of the American people,” Ms. Boebert said in the resolution.

Ms. Boebert also charged that the president had “abandoned his duties” to enforce federal immigration policy, which has “endangered the security of the United States and the health and safety of the American people.”

Her action to force a House vote on impeachment comes as the House prepares to vote on censuring Rep. Adam Schiff, California Democrat, for falsely accusing President Trump of collusion with Russia during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, Florida Republican, is taking another swing at censuring Mr. Schiff after 20 Republicans sided with Democrats to table her previous censure measure because it included a $16 million fine.

Now, she has returned with a censure measure without the fine. Ms. Luna announced Tuesday that, this time, she had enough Republican support to follow through with the censure of Mr. Schiff.

The House is set to vote on the censure measure Wednesday.

• Alex Miller can be reached at amiller@washigtontimes.com.