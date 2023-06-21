ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The executive director of the Maryland Port Administration resigned late last week after being involved in a four-vehicle crash in a state-issued vehicle that resulted in police citing him for failing to control speed, leaving the scene of a property damage crash and following too close.

William Doyle was cited by authorities after the crash last Tuesday morning on southbound Interstate 83 in Baltimore, Maryland State Police said in a statement.

“While we cannot discuss details of personnel matters, I can confirm that Bill Doyle did submit his resignation on Friday,” Maryland Port Administration spokesman Richard Scher said in a statement.

Deputy Executive Director Brian Miller is serving as interim acting executive director at the port, Scher said.

Investigators believe three vehicles were stopped in the travel portion of the road at the time of the crash, state police said. Doyle was driving a state-issued 2017 Jeep and crashed into a pickup, causing a chain reaction with two other vehicles, police said. No one was hospitalized.

Doyle, 53, left the scene of the crash, though he later called police and told them about it, state police said. Troopers contacted Doyle and met him at the scene of the crash.

Doyle, of York, Pennsylvania, did not have a lawyer listed in court records. He had served as the executive director of the port administration for nearly three years.

The executive director of the port administration oversees and manages the Helen Delich Bentley Port of Baltimore’s six state-owned, public marine terminals. The has a salary exceeding $300,000, the Baltimore Sun reported.