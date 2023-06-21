The Defense Department will now pick up the tab for military families so they can ship their pets when they get sent to a new duty assignment. Under a new policy starting January 1, 2024, service members transferring within the continental United States can be reimbursed up to $500 for one household pet and up to $2,000 for overseas assignments.

Congress created the new program with the latest annual defense authorization law, which President Biden signed in December.

The Defense Department has traditionally covered travel expenses for military members and their families. But in the past, troops have been forced to pay out of pocket to move their pets.

“This policy reduces that financial burden while recognizing the important role a pet plays in a military family’s household,” the Pentagon said in a statement Wednesday.

The Pentagon estimates that the new allowance, which covers only dogs and cats, may be used by about 227,000 service members. Military services are also cautioning troops that the policy won’t cover pet costs until it comes into effect next year.

