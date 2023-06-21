Senate Democrats confirmed the 100th district court judge appointed by President Biden on Wednesday, outpacing his predecessor.

Natasha Merle was appointed to the Eastern District of New York by a 50-49 vote. Ms. Merle has worked as a litigator for the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund since 2016.

She was the 100th judicial appointment to a district court under Mr. Biden — that’s 20 more than former President Trump was able to place on the district courts at this same point in time during his presidency.

“These jurists are bringing balance and impartiality to the courts. Equally as important as the numbers, we are seeing diverse nominees confirmed — in both their professional and demographic backgrounds,” said Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Richard Durbin, Illinois Democrat. “The confirmations of highly qualified, diverse judges to lifetime appointments on the federal bench is one of this Senate’s great successes.”

Mr. Biden has appointed one Supreme Court justice since taking office. He promised to appoint the first Black female to the high court and fulfilled that campaign vow with the nomination of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson last year.

He’s also appointed 35 circuit court judges.

Though he is outpacing Mr. Trump with district court judges, he’s behind his predecessor when it comes to the higher courts.

At this point in his presidency, Mr. Trump had confirmed two justices to the high court and 41 circuit court judges.

