An elite sex club for the uber-wealthy kicked out its founder for having named presidential son Hunter Biden as a former member.

Damon Lawner has been banned for life from Snctm, the Los Angeles Times reported Wednesday, after outing the presidential son — and calling him a “scumbag” — earlier in the week.

“Snctm, as a private members club, prioritizes the safety and privacy of our esteemed members above all,” a Snctm spokeswoman told The Times on Wednesday.

“Consequently, we neither confirm nor deny the identities of our attendees. Furthermore, we uphold a strict code of conduct, and any infringement leads to a lifetime ban. Please note that Mr. Lawner’s membership has been revoked, effective immediately,” she said in an email.

Mr. Lawner was the subject of a Times profile on Tuesday in which he discussed Snctm’s early days and which reported a now-deleted Instagram story in which the ex-owner revealed Mr. Biden’s membership.

“Hunter was a member at Snctm and I canceled his membership after 1 party because he’s a scumbag,” he wrote.

Mr. Biden had reached a plea deal earlier Tuesday avoiding jail time on federal weapons and tax charges, an agreement widely derided as a “sweetheart deal.” He also reportedly won that day a massive reduction in child-support payments to a stripper who bore his child from a liaison he says he doesn’t remember.

That resulted in a text message from the current owners and his expulsion, he told the Times on Wednesday.

“Posting what I did on my Instagram about Hunter was me letting people know that the type of behavior that he exhibited was something that upsets me,” Mr. Lawner said. “I knew that the consequences could be me not being part of Snctm any more, but I was willing to take that risk.”

According to the Times, Mr. Lawner founded the sex club in 2013 after watching the Stanley Kubrick film classic “Eyes Wide Shut,” which is centered around a scene in which Tom Cruise sneaks uninvited into a bacchanalia attended by the most important people in society — all masked and anonymous.

According to the Times, Snctm has “a carefully curated guest list and membership fees of up to $75,000 a year” and is “the free-love private playground of Hollywood actors, rock stars, chief executives, city officials and run-of-the-mill millionaires.”

He sold the club for $1 million in 2019 and has not been affiliated with it since. He attributed the sale in the Times profile to his growing tired of the lifestyle and the damage it did to his family.

As a result, Mr. Lawner said Wednesday, he felt no need to be bound by Snctm’s strict code of secrecy and is not bothered by his expulsion.

“I literally don’t care in the sense that I don’t need to go to Snctm parties. The only reason that I have attended any parties in the last, whatever, any amount of time, is friends have wanted to check it out so I brought them. But personally it’s not something I’m interested in any more,” he said.

