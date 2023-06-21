Special counsel John Durham told House lawmakers on Wednesday that some FBI agents were so upset about how the Trump-Russia collusion probe was handled that they apologized to him.

“I have had any number of FBI agents … who have come to me and apologized for the manner in which that investigation was undertaken. I take that seriously. These are good, hardworking, decent people,” Mr. Durham said in testimony before the House Judiciary Committee.

“I think that typifies, exemplifies the concern here. There were investigative activities undertaken or not undertaken here which really raise concerns the law was followed [or] the policies in place at the FBI were filed,” he said.

Mr. Durham was testifying about his 400-page report on the decision-making at the Obama-era Justice Department in 2016 when it opened an investigation into allegations that Donald Trump’s campaign conspired with Russia to influence the presidential election.

In his testimony, Mr. Durham recounted a story detailed in his report that a supervisory special agent in the Trump probe “become emotional” when presented with intelligence information tying Hillary Clinton’s campaign to allegations Russia was boosting Mr. Trump’s campaign.

The official said the information was not shared with agents, Mr. Durham said.

“We interviewed the first supervisor. We showed him the intelligence information. He indicated that he’d never seen it before. He immediately became emotional. Got up and left the room with his lawyer. Spent some time there before he came back,” Mr. Durham said.

