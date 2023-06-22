President Biden and first lady Jill Biden welcomed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the White House on Thursday for a state visit focused on combating Chinese aggression and tensions with Russia.

Mr. Modi’s arrival at the White House included the usual pomp and circumstance reserved for a foreign leader’s state visit, including marching bands, honor guards and a multi-gun salute on the South Lawn.

“I’ve long believed the relationship between the United States and India will be the defining relationship of the 21st century,” Mr. Biden said at the official arrival ceremony, adding that the two nations’ “enduring ties and shared responsibility” will enable them to “tackle the great issues of our time together.”

Mr. Modi spoke about the similarities between the two nations, saying they provide common ground to confront challenges facing the globe.

“The society and institutions of both India and the U.S. are based on democratic values,” the Indian prime minister said.

After Mr. Biden’s remarks, the crowd, many waving Indian flags, began chanting “Modi! Modi! Modi!”

The arrival ceremony will be followed by an Oval Office meeting and a joint press conference with journalists from both nations. Mr. Modi will also address a joint meeting of Congress in the afternoon before returning to the White House for a lavish state dinner.

Mr. Modi told the crowd at the White House that he was “deeply grateful” for the honors.

Mr. Biden is expected to press Mr. Modi on strengthening the alliance between the two nations as he seeks to confront an increasingly aggressive Moscow and Beijing.

India has not aligned itself with the U.S. and its Western allies in their support of Ukraine as it continues to fend off Russian invaders. New Delhi also has no love for Beijing but is not fully on board with Washington’s efforts to bottle Chinese expansion.

Later Thursday, Mr. Biden and Mr. Modi are expected to unveil a long list of joint initiatives on cooperation in semiconductor and artificial intelligence manufacturing and other areas, including space exploration.

The state dinner will be held on the South Lawn in a pavilion with a vegetarian menu to accommodate Mr. Modi’s diet.

The first course will be a marinated millet and grilled corn kernel salad with compressed watermelon and avocado sauce, followed by a main course of stuffed portobello mushrooms and creamy saffron-infused risotto.

A sumac-roasted sea bass will be available upon request, and a rose- and cardamom-infused strawberry shortcake will be served for dessert.

• Jeff Mordock can be reached at jmordock@washingtontimes.com.