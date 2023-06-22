The D.C. Council has passed an emergency resolution to allow city bars to stay open 24 hours a day during the Women’s World Cup being held in Australia and New Zealand later this summer.

The bill, proposed by At-Large Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie, mirrors a similar move made by city officials in 2022 for the Men’s World Cup held in Qatar.

While bars could stay open to patrons for 24 hours if the bill is signed by the mayor, alcohol sales would only be allowed from 6 a.m. on one day to 4 a.m. the next day.

Bars planning to extend their legal operating hours will be required to pay a $100 registration fee to the D.C. Alcoholic Beverage and Cannabis Administration and notify the Metropolitan Police Department of their plans to stay open later by July 17.

The bill got unanimous approval from the council, and Mayor Muriel Bowser has until June 29 to approve the resolution. If passed, the temporary working hours would go into effect on July 20 and last through the date of the Women’s World Cup Final on Aug. 20.

The U.S. Women’s National Team will kick off their cup run on July 21, playing in Group E against Vietnam at 9 p.m. EDT. The second group stage game will be against the Netherlands on July 26, also at 9 p.m. EDT, with a third match against Portugal being played on Aug. 1 at 3 a.m. EDT.

The dates for the knockout quarterfinals are Aug. 11 and 12, 2023, while the semifinals are set for Aug. 15 and 16, 2023. Broadcast times for those games are subject to change.

