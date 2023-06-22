The excursion company that operated Titan, the submersible that went missing Sunday, said Thursday that all five of the vessel’s crew members have died underseas.

OceanGate Expeditions said in a statement to CNN that it believes all five passengers aboard the missing Titan have “sadly been lost.”

Aboard the Titan were OceanGate founder Stockton Rush, British explorer Hamish Harding, Titanic researcher Paul-Henry Nargeolet and British-Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son, Suleman.

The U.S. Coast Guard was set to hold a press conference at 3 p.m. to brief the public about what they found in the debris field.

An international search effort was launched Sunday evening after the Titan never resurfaced. The vessel, which first made its descent Sunday morning, lost contact with the surface less than two hours after its journey began.

