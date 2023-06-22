Presidential son Hunter Biden was on the White House guest list for Thursday night’s glimmering State Dinner, two days after agreeing to plead guilty to tax evasion.

Hunter and his wife, Melissa Cohen Biden, were among the guests attending the dinner honoring Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Hunter Biden agreed Tuesday to plead guilty to two misdemeanor charges of failing to pay federal income tax in 2017 and 2018. He also got a charge of felony possession of a firearm for lying on his purchase form disposed of with no jail time. Republicans have furiously denounced the plea agreement as a “sweetheart deal.”

Also on the guest list for the State Dinner was Attorney General Merrick Garland, whose department is prosecuting the president’s son.

And then there were House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Majority Leader Steve Scalise, whose Republican majority is investigating Hunter Biden and the Biden family’s financial dealings.

The State Dinner was something of a Biden family affair. Also on the guest list were the president’s brother, James, and his wife Sara; presidential daughter Ashley Biden and her college roommate, Seema Sadanandan; and presidential daughter Naomi Biden and her husband, Peter Neal.

