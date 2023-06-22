NEWS AND OPINION:

Now underway in the nation’s capital: The Road to Majority Policy Conference, a very large gathering of some 3,000 faith-minded conservatives who have a distinct mission.

“The purpose of the conference is to empower conservative activists to fight for their values at the polls and in the public arena and to equip attendees with the knowledge and connections they need to drive engagement and voter turnout,” said the Faith & Freedom Coalition in a mission statement for the event shared with Inside the Beltway.

The organization has held the annual event since 2011.

The Georgia-based grassroots group itself boasts some 2 million members who are both “conservatives and people of faith,” notes a mission statement.

They support “time-honored values, stronger families, and individual freedom,” the statement said.

The gathering will showcase some prominent guests plus Republican lawmakers and presidential hopefuls who are among the 70 speakers set to make an appearance.

They include — in no particular order — Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, and Josh Hawley of Missouri, House Majority Whip Tom Emmer of Minnesota, Rep. Burgess Owens of Utah, and Fox News commentator Jeanine Pirro.

Almost all the White House Republican hopefuls are also on the roster, including former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, former Govs. Nikki Haley of South Carolina, Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas and Chris Christie of New Jersey, and commentator Larry Elder.

The host organization reveals that former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, also a former Republican presidential hopeful, will be awarded the Winston Churchill Lifetime Achievement Award during the event to recognize his steady support of conservative and faith-minded values. The big event ends Saturday evening with a “Patriots Gala.”

Curious? Find the very active host organization at FFcoalition.com.

ONE YEAR AFTER ROE

The first anniversary of the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade is Saturday — and it is not going unnoticed.

“Since the overturn of Roe v. Wade one year ago, many pro-abortion state legislators and federal leaders have actively fought against protecting the most vulnerable among us — the unborn — by feverishly working to enact and make permanent laws that would allow for abortion on demand, up until birth, paid for by taxpayer dollars,” said March for Life President Jeanne Mancini in a written statement shared with Inside the Beltway.

“Despite such efforts, 25 states have taken strong and courageous steps to enact pro-life protections that respect the inherent dignity of the unborn and women. For example, 16 states now offer alternatives to abortion funding to strengthen and support adoption agencies, as well as the nearly 3,000 pregnancy resource centers and maternity homes that exist around the nation to provide resources, care, and support to pregnant women in need,” she continued.

“At the March for Life, through our rapidly growing state march program, we are boldly advocating for the protection of the unborn in eight states in 2023, with plans to double our marches next year (and each year following) so that one day soon every child may be granted its most basic, inalienable right, the right to life,” Mrs. Mancini said.

Find the organization’s website at MarchforLife.org.

FOXIFIED PART I

Fox News remains the top performing news organization when it comes to their online outreach.

Fox News Digital drew 88 million viewers to its website during the month of May; those viewers spent a total of 3.1 billion minutes at the site, and accrued 1.6 billion views of the many offerings there, according to Comscore, an industry source.

Fox News was also the most engaged brand on social media when compared to its competitors, driving 8.5 million interactions on Facebook, 18.8 million on Instagram and 3.5 million on Twitter.

On YouTube, Fox secured the top spot among news brands in video views for the 28th straight month with 187 million, according to Shareablee, an industry source.

FOXIFIED PART II

For those with an eye on a certain upcoming holiday, Fox News has unveiled its 4th of July Collection. It includes 17 items — wearables, glassware and other fare — for fans of the American flag and the colors red, white and blue.

The collection features a “Proud American”-themed beach towels, pillows, hats; plus official red, white and blue Fox News clogs which come with seven little metal charms — an American flag, bald eagle, Statue of Liberty and more — to afix to the shoe as the wearer sees fit.

Find it all at https://shop.foxnews.com.

WEEKEND REAL ESTATE

For sale: Striking and innovative Mid-Century Modern home built in 1955 on four wooded, waterfront acres with striking river views in Fountain City, Wisconsin. Multi-level interior with three bedrooms, three baths, family room, two large “bonus” rooms, offered fully furnished; 2,540 square feet. Natural wood and tile interior, two fireplaces, clean lines, generous windows, multiple decks. Terraced yard, strategic plantings, full garage; priced at $875,000 through EdinaRealty; enter 6324074 in search function.

POLL DU JOUR

• 65% of U.S. adults say inflation is “a very big problem in the country today.”

• 64% cite the affordability of health care as a very big problem.

• 62% cite the ability of Democrats and Republicans to work together.

• 61% cite drug addiction, 60% gun violence, 59% violent crime.

• 56% cite the federal budget deficit.

• 54% cite the state of moral values in the country.

• 47% cite illegal immigration, 47% the quality of public schools.

• 39% cite climate change, 35% racism.

SOURCE: A Pew Research Center poll of 5,115 U.S. adults conducted June 5-11. Respondents were given a list of national issues and could cite more than one.

• Contact Jennifer Harper at jharper@washingtontimes.com.

