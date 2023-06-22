President Biden said Thursday that his remark calling Chinese leader Xi Jinping a “dictator” has not undermined his administration’s efforts to reduce tensions with Beijing.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr. Biden said his remarks won’t have a lasting impact even as relations with China have hit a historic low.

“I don’t think it’s had any real consequence,” Mr. Biden said from the White House’s East Room.

At a campaign fundraiser in California on Tuesday night, Mr. Biden talked about the Chinese spy balloon that floated over the U.S. in January and February. He described Mr. Xi as out-of-touch and embarrassed by the incident after the balloon was shot down by the Air Force off the coast of South Carolina.

“The reason why Xi Jinping got very upset in terms of when I shot the balloon down with two box cars full of spy equipment is he didn’t know it was there,” Mr. Biden said.

“No, I’m serious,” he told the crowd. “That was the great embarrassment for dictators, when they didn’t know what happened.”

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning condemned Mr. Biden’s remarks as “extremely absurd and irresponsible.”

The dust-up comes after Secretary of State Antony Blinken concluded a visit to Beijing on Monday, which both sides characterized as productive. However, the talks did not produce any substantial agreements, but a plan to meet again.

“Secretary Blinken had a great trip to China. I expect to be meeting with President Xi sometime in the future,” Mr. Biden said Thursday, brushing off his remarks.

