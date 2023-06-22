Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi dismissed concerns about his record on human rights and treatment of religious minorities on Thursday, saying at the White House that he supports democratic values and there is “no discrimination” based on race or creed.

Mr. Modi was responding to a question from an American reporter about the criticism. Multiple House Democrats planned to boycott Mr. Modi’s speech to Congress, citing a crackdown on dissent, freedom of press and Mr. Modi’s alleged role in the 2002 Gujarat riots marked by anti-Muslim violence.

“India is a democracy. Democracy is in our DNA. Democracy is our spirit. Democracy runs in our veins,” Mr. Modi said during a press conference with President Biden in the White House East Room. “We have always proved democracy can deliver, and when I say deliver, this is regardless of caste, creed, religion, gender. There is absolutely no space for discrimination.”

Critics say Mr. Modi and his party, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), are systematically alienating the 220 million Muslims in India by looking the other way amid anti-Muslim rallies and through plans to build a major Hindu temple at the site of a mosque that was demolished in 1992.

Explaining her boycott, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York said India “ranks 161 out of 180 in the World Press Freedom Index — in part due to Modi’s raids on BBC India’s offices and his court challenges against a critical documentary.”

Biden officials have said they bring up human rights issues with global leaders but try not to lecture foreign dignitaries.

“We’re straightforward with each other and we respect each other. There is an overwhelming respect for each other because we’re both democracies,” Mr. Biden said. “I believe we believe in the dignity of every citizen.”

