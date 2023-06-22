The governing body for the Academy Awards has released additional requirements for best picture nominees at the 2025 Oscar ceremony.

The original requirement of a film having a one-week theatrical run in the U.S. still stands. New qualifications include:

• An expanded theatrical run of seven days in 10 of the top 50 U.S. theatrical markets no later than the original release in 2024.

• Films released late in the year must submit release plans to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for verification.

• Films released late in the year must complete their expanded theatrical run by Jan. 24, 2025.

• Any non-U.S. release counts as two of the 10 markets.

• The top 15 international theatrical markets are the only qualifying non-U.S. markets outside of the film’s country of origin.

The new rules seem to stress the theatrical experience, which could spell trouble for streaming platforms.

The two biggest streaming studios, Netflix and Amazon, typically don’t release films in expanded theatrical runs. Under the new rules, streamers will be forced to release their awards contenders or risk being left out.

“As we do every year, we have been reviewing and assessing our theatrical eligibility requirements for the Oscars. In support of our mission to celebrate and honor the arts and sciences of moviemaking, it is our hope that this expanded theatrical footprint will increase the visibility of films worldwide and encourage audiences to experience our art form in a theatrical setting,” AMPAS CEO Bill Kramer and President Janet Yang said in a joint statement.

The new rules will go into effect on Jan. 1 and will not affect any film released in 2023.

