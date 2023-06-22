Rising living costs and health care expenses are the nation’s biggest problems, according to a new survey that finds most adults siding with Republicans over Democrats on the economy.

Most respondents to the latest Pew Research Center survey listed inflation (65%), the affordability of health care (64%) and the ability of Democrats and Republicans to work together (62%) as their top concerns in a list of 16 issues.

The nonprofit research center reported Wednesday that issues of drug addiction (61%), gun violence (60%), violent crime (59%), the federal budget deficit (56%) and the state of moral values (54%) also made the lists of most adults.

“Majorities of Americans say 8 of the 16 issues included on the survey are ‘very big problems’ facing the country,” Pew said in a summary of the findings. “These range from economic concerns, such as inflation, affordability of health care and the budget deficit, to drug addiction, gun violence and violent crime.”

On the economy, Pew found 42% of adults saying they agreed with Republican policies, 30% endorsing Democrat approaches, and 26% saying they agreed with neither party’s fiscal polity. About 70% of those surveyed also said they expected the federal deficit to grow over the next five years.

More adults also favored Republicans than Democrats on the issues of crime, immigration, the budget deficit and foreign policy.

Among respondents, Democrats enjoyed an advantage over Republicans on health care and most issues of lesser concern in the poll: climate change, abortion, race, LGBT issues and education policies. The two political parties tied statistically on guns, with Democrats enjoying a one-point edge.

The survey found a partisan divide on most issues, with Democrats more likely to flag climate change, gun violence and racism as “very big problems.” Republicans were more likely to mention illegal immigration, moral values and the budget deficit as top concerns.

Pew conducted the nationally representative survey of 5,115 adult members of its American Trends Panel on June 5-11.

