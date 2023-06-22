Twitter’s former director of employee compensation is accusing his former employer of failing to pay employee bonuses despite repeated promises to do so.

Mark Schobinger filed the lawsuit on behalf of employees Tuesday. The suit says that after billionaire Elon Musk’s acquisition of the company was confirmed, many employees voiced their concern about the future of their unpaid bonuses.

Executives tried to calm concerns by promising that employees would relieve at least 50% of their 2022 bonuses. According to the suit, this was echoed even after Mr. Musk took ownership of the company.

However, Mr. Schobinger says that the company has yet to pay any of the bonuses. He left the company last month after repeated requests were left unanswered.

Lawyers for Mr. Schobinger are seeking class-action status for the suit and while they do not have an exact figure for how much is owed to current and former employees, they expect the total to be in the “tens of millions.”

Twitter has disbanded its public relations team and could not be reached for comment.

The lawsuit is the latest in a series of legal battles that have troubled the company since Mr. Musk took over late last year.

The company is currently being sued by several of its landlords for unpaid rent, by fired employees who seek restitution for unfair termination, and by employees who say the company breached their contracts by requiring them to return to in-person work.

