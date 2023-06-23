Former President Donald Trump secured 2024 endorsements from more than half of Pennsylvania’s Republican delegation in the House on Friday, adding to his roster of Capitol Hill supporters despite a federal indictment in the classified documents case.

The campaign said Reps. Mike Kelly, Dan Meuser, Scott Perry, Guy Reschenthaler and John Joyce are backing the ex-president for another term. Former Rep. Fred Keller of Pennsylvania also endorsed Mr. Trump.

Pennsylvania is a key swing state in the 2024 map and the endorsements add to Mr. Trump’s remarkable edge in congressional endorsements at this early stage of the GOP primary.

He has received support from 56 of the 63 House members who have endorsed a candidate, according to a tracker from FiveThirtyEight.com.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is the closest rival, with five House endorsements, while Rep. Ralph Norman of South Carolina is backing former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and Rep. Greg Pence of Indiana is supporting his brother, former Vice President Mike Pence.

Mr. Trump’s new endorsements are notable because they come days after the former president pleaded not guilty to 37 criminal counts in an indictment that says he improperly stored sensitive government documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and obstructed efforts to return them to the National Archives.

Mr. Trump says the charges are designed to thwart his 2024 ambitions. He is using his legal troubles to whip up his base and accuse the Biden administration and its Department of Justice of being selective in prosecuting people.

Ten U.S. senators have endorsed Mr. Trump while Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota is backing Sen. Tim Scott in the 2024 primary and Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer of North Dakota are supporting their governor, Doug Burgum.

Candidates covet endorsements from congressional lawmakers, given their gravitas and ability to tap into wider circles of political support and donors.

Each of the Pennsylvania Republicans who endorsed Mr. Trump on Friday received Mr. Trump’s backing during last year’s midterm elections.

