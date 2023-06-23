The White House is offering its sympathies to the families of the five people believed dead after the sudden implosion of the Titan submersible during a dive to examine the wreckage of the Titanic.

Officials concluded the crew was lost when they found debris from the submersible Thursday, following a multi-day search in the vast Atlantic Ocean.

“Our hearts go out to the families and the loved ones of those who lost their lives on the Titan,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Friday. “They have been through a tragic ordeal over the past few days and we are keeping them in our thoughts and prayers.”

Ms. Jean-Pierre also thanked the U.S. Coast Guard, its Canadian partners and everyone who participated in the search this week.

Aboard the Titan were OceanGate founder Stockton Rush, British explorer Hamish Harding, Titanic researcher Paul-Henry Nargeolet and British-Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son, Suleman.

