A D.C. man was convicted Friday of second-degree murder in the 2010 disappearance of mother of two Unique Harris, whose body has never been found.

At around 10:39 p.m. on Oct. 9, 2010, Isaac Moye arrived at Harris’ residence after her children were asleep, having called her on a cell phone shortly before entering the building. The two had known each other for a couple of months at that point.

The next morning, Harris’ children awoke to find their mother missing along with her cell phone and keys — but without her eyeglasses or her purse containing her ID and credit cards. A section of a sofa cushion had also been cut out and was missing.

There were no signs of a struggle having occurred nor any trace of Harris’ blood at the scene. To this day, her body has not been recovered.

Over the course of the police investigation in the ensuing years, Moye would change his story several times, vacillating between admitting and denying that he and Harris had been intimate, and denying having seen Harris at all on Oct. 9, 2010.

Despite the damage to the sofa cushion, police were able to recover Moye’s DNA from traces of semen left on the furniture. GPS records also placed Moye at Harris’ residence the entire night of Oct. 9.

In addition, Moye had made admissions to another individual about a missing girl, saying that police would never find her because he “did it, but did it the right way.”

Moye was arrested and taken into custody in December 2020, and has remained there since. Now 46, Moye faces up to 40 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 and five years of parole supervision if he is eventually released from incarceration.

“More than a decade ago, two children lost their mother to a killer who had no regard for anyone’s needs but his own. Thanks to dogged police work by the Metropolitan Police Department detectives who worked this case, and the dedicated, tireless efforts of the prosecution team, a jury held this defendant accountable for this heinous murder,” U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Matthew Graves said.

Harris’ mother, Valencia Harris, was ecstatic at having finally received justice in her daughter’s demise.

“All I could think was, ’Thank you, Jesus. Thank you, God. Thank you, Lord.’ There are no words to sum up having to turn a predator into my prey. Because I told [Moye] , ‘You made my daughter your prey and now you are mine.’ And I meant every word then and I still mean it now. So here we go: Guilty! Guilty!,” the elder Harris exclaimed to WRC-TV.

