President Biden marked the one-year anniversary of the Dobbs v. Jackson decision by ripping the Supreme Court and red states, drawing a stark contrast between his abortion agenda and that of Republicans ahead of his 2024 reelection bid.



“One year ago today, the Supreme Court took away a constitutional right from the American people, denying women across the nation the right to choose,” Mr. Biden said in a Saturday statement. “Overturning Roe v. Wade, which had been the law of the land for nearly half a century, has already had devastating consequences.”



He vowed that his administration will “continue to protect access to reproductive health care” and called on Congress to “restore the protections of Roe v. Wade in federal law once and for all.”



The Supreme Court overturned on June 24, 2022, the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which legalized abortion nationwide, sent decision-making on abortion restrictions back to the states.



The landmark 6-3 ruling led to a dramatic schism on abortion in the states. Twenty-four states now have laws on the books barring most abortions anywhere from conception to 12 weeks’ gestation, although at least eight of those laws have been blocked temporarily by courts.



Meanwhile, 20 states and the District of Columbia reacted by passing laws strengthening and expanding access to abortion.



Mr. Biden blasted the “extreme and dangerous abortion bans” passed by Republican-led states. Every state law includes an exception to save the life of the mother.



“Yet, state bans are just the beginning,” Mr. Biden said. “Congressional Republicans want to ban abortion nationwide, but go beyond that, by taking FDA-approved medication for terminating a pregnancy, off the market, and make it harder to obtain contraception. Their agenda is extreme, dangerous, and out-of-step with the vast majority of Americans.”

His campaign also released an ad hitting the leading Republican presidential primary candidates on abortion, calling them “MAGA extremists.”

MAGA extremists have taken credit for killing Roe v. Wade and are lining up to take on our bedrock freedoms by dictating the health care decisions a woman can make.



We will never back down from protecting a woman’s right to choose. pic.twitter.com/2E3uLTGDju — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 24, 2023

Mr. Biden received the endorsements Friday of three major pro-choice groups – the Planned Parenthood Action Fund, NARAL Pro-Choice America and Emily’s List – as the 2024 presidential election campaign kicks into gear.



A series of rallies and marches timed to the anniversary sponsored by advocates on both sides of the issue are planned for the weekend.

• Valerie Richardson can be reached at vrichardson@washingtontimes.com.