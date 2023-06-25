LGBTQ activists chanted that they were “coming for your children” during New York City’s annual Drag March on Friday.

Video of the incident showed multiple march participants, including one woman who was topless, shouting “We’re here, we’re queer, we’re coming for your children.”

Drag march in NYC: “We’re here! We’re queer! We’re coming for your children!”



And these people seriously wonder why society is turning against us?!



SICKENING. These people are doing more harm to our community than any actual bigot could ever hope to. pic.twitter.com/31aEIZH0u6 — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) June 24, 2023

Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene, Georgia Republican, was quick to call out the chant for its suggestive message.

“This movement grooms minors to have mastectomies and castration and fuels a multi-billion dollar medical child abuse industry,” Ms. Greene said Saturday. “Pass the Protect Children’s Innocence Act. Let kids be kids.”

The bill referenced by the Georgia congresswoman would make it a felony to perform gender transition surgeries on minors.

Other figures in conservative politics, such as Jenna Ellis, a former attorney for Donald Trump, reposted a news article about the chant on social media and added “Remember that thing they said they totally are not doing?”

The Drag March comes as New York City will hold its annual Pride March on Sunday at noon.

