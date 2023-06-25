Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota Democrat, on Sunday accused Republicans of political posturing ahead of 2024 in their outcry of preferential treatment for President Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, over gun and tax charges.

House Republicans say two IRS whistleblowers told lawmakers they recommended charging Hunter Biden with six felonies and five misdemeanors, but instead he pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors related to his federal income taxes. He also pleaded guilty to a felony offense for unlawfully possessing a firearm while suffering from substance abuse.

“[House Republicans] can do whatever they want with investigations and talking about these things. I trust the justice system,” Ms. Klobuchar said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “I believe that the American people are going to see through this and look at this as a private citizen with addiction issues, who took responsibility, and you’ve got a president who’s out there fighting every day for the American people.”

The charges against Hunter Biden were brought by a Trump-appointed Delaware U.S. attorney, David Weiss, as part of an independent investigation that Attorney General Merrick Garland said he did not exercise control over.

Republicans have cried foul because the guilty plea, which they’ve called a “slap on the wrist,” will allow Hunter Biden to avoid jail time. They’ve suggested it’s a distraction from separate whistleblower allegations that Hunter Biden and his father were paid millions of dollars as part of a pay-to-play scheme when Joseph R. Biden was vice president.

“Hunter Biden has taken responsibility as a private citizen, has paid back the taxes and has pled to federal charges. That’s what’s happened here,” Ms. Klobuchar said. “And if that is what the Republicans want to run on, good luck.”

She said Democrats will be running on issues like manufacturing jobs, veterans’ health care, Medicare and prescription drug prices.

