The D.C. rapper who opened fire in Virginia’s Tysons Corner Center Mall last summer was sentenced to three years in prison Friday, the mandatory minimum sentence for the crime.

The Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney office said that Noah Settles, the 23-year-old who performs under the name “No Savage,” will also serve 10 years on probation after his release and is permanently banned from returning to the mall.

“The justice system has shown that perpetrators of gun violence will be held accountable for their actions,” Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Dascano said in a press release. “Firing a gun into a public space is a serious crime, one that endangered our community members and threatened their future sense of safety.”

Settles pleaded guilty to firearms charges in February, with a maximum possible sentence of 33 years in prison.

Prosecutors sought to put Settles behind bars for 15 years for the Father’s Day weekend shooting last year that created a chaotic scene in the popular Virginia shopping mall.

Police said at the time that Settles was involved in an altercation after two rival D.C. gangs crossed paths at Tysons Corner Mall on June 18, 2022.

Surveillance video captured Settles, who was 22 at the time, holding a gun before the shots were fired.

No one was shot, but three people were injured in the frenzied evacuation of the mall.

