House Republicans took to the airwaves on Sunday to lay out the next steps in their investigations of President Biden’s alleged family business dealings abroad that they say will likely lead to an impeachment vote.

But Republicans warned against moving hastily without concrete evidence of wrongdoing, emphasizing that they currently lack a smoking gun in the wake of the House sidelining articles of impeachment by sending them to committees.

“If the facts show that there’s high crimes, misdemeanors, bribery, treason, whatever — if the facts show there is the crime there that warrants impeachment, then our duty compels us,” House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, Ohio Republican, said Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures.” “But we have to first get all the facts on the table.”

Rep. Nancy Mace, a Republican who represents a swing district in South Carolina, said in a separate interview on the same program that they must take a more methodical approach than what she said House Democrats took against former President Donald Trump.

“We have to be better than the left, better than Democrats when they impeached Trump twice,” Ms. Mace said. “We have to have an investigation. We have to have all the evidence, the dots connected, [it] has to go through committee, through Judiciary.”

Via a House Oversight Committee probe, Republicans say that Mr. Biden and his family were involved in a multimillion-dollar pay-to-play scheme with foreign nationals when he was vice president, based on anonymous whistleblower allegations and bank records of family members.

Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado infuriated Republican leaders last week and split the GOP conference when she filed privileged articles of impeachment that were required to receive a vote. House Republicans chose instead to punt them to committees to avert an up or down vote on final passage.

“We’re in the process of — we’re going to get bank records and continue to go down that path,” Rep. Bryon Donalds, Florida Republican, said on “Sunday Morning Futures.” “The last piece is just obstruction that has gone on with the White House and the Department of Justice … I think we actually have a two-tier track for impeachment with [Attorney General] Merrick Garland and with Joe Biden.”

• Ramsey Touchberry can be reached at rtouchberry@washingtontimes.com.